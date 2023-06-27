$1.14M in average volume shows that Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) is heading in the right direction

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) kicked off on June 23, 2023, at the price of $42.66, down -4.30% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $43.32 and dropped to $40.34 before settling in for the closing price of $43.00. Over the past 52 weeks, BOH has traded in a range of $30.83-$85.45.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 3.50%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.40%. With a float of $39.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $39.28 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 2076 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Bank of Hawaii Corporation is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 77.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 259,045. In this transaction Director of this company bought 6,500 shares at a rate of $39.85, taking the stock ownership to the 42,539 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 12, when Company’s Director bought 1,000 for $32.29, making the entire transaction worth $32,290. This insider now owns 5,500 shares in total.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.22) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of +30.01 while generating a return on equity of 15.42. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 9.00% during the next five years compared to 4.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s (BOH) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of N/A. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.58. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 13.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 5.29, a number that is poised to hit 1.12 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bank of Hawaii Corporation (BOH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.85 million, its volume of 2.15 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 13.46%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.57.

During the past 100 days, Bank of Hawaii Corporation’s (BOH) raw stochastic average was set at 21.13%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 57.12% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 65.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $43.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $65.90. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $42.87 in the near term. At $44.58, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $45.85. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $39.89, it is likely to go to the next support level at $38.62. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.91.

Bank of Hawaii Corporation (NYSE: BOH) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 1.69 billion has total of 39,649K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 754,910 K in contrast with the sum of 225,800 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 229,070 K and last quarter income was 46,840 K.