1.48% volatility in HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) last month: This is a red flag warning

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $68.12, down -0.80% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $68.68 and dropped to $67.74 before settling in for the closing price of $68.69. Over the past 52 weeks, HDB has traded in a range of $53.65-$71.76.

Annual sales at Financial sector company grew by 12.90% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 17.60%. With a float of $1.83 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.85 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 129341 employees.

HDFC Bank Limited (HDB) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 6/29/2022, the organization reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.62) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of +22.47 while generating a return on equity of 17.14. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 17.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.30% during the next five years compared to 20.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at HDFC Bank Limited’s (HDB) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 6.83.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.54, a number that is poised to hit 0.70 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of HDFC Bank Limited (HDB)

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) saw its 5-day average volume 2.05 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.56 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 91.42%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.17.

During the past 100 days, HDFC Bank Limited’s (HDB) raw stochastic average was set at 69.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 85.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.67% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 22.08% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $67.16, while its 200-day Moving Average is $66.01. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $68.63 in the near term. At $69.13, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $69.57. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $67.69, it is likely to go to the next support level at $67.25. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $66.75.

HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE: HDB) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 111.09 billion has total of 1,848,514K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,583 M in contrast with the sum of 5,750 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,953 M and last quarter income was 1,532 M.