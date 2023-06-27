$11.37M in average volume shows that Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) is heading in the right direction

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $56.15, up 2.10% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $57.55 and dropped to $56.10 before settling in for the closing price of $56.07. Over the past 52 weeks, OXY has traded in a range of $55.51-$77.13.

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 23.80% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 501.30%. With a float of $897.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $901.20 million.

The firm has a total of 11973 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +47.03, operating margin of +36.64, and the pretax margin is +38.94.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Occidental Petroleum Corporation is 0.23%, while institutional ownership is 79.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 30, was worth 128,484,530. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 2,203,753 shares at a rate of $58.30, taking the stock ownership to the 221,990,942 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 26, when Company’s 10% Owner bought 1,500,306 for $58.85, making the entire transaction worth $88,299,759. This insider now owns 219,787,189 shares in total.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $1.24) by -$0.15. This company achieved a net margin of +36.47 while generating a return on equity of 52.45. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 501.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (OXY) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.47. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 5.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.78, a number that is poised to hit 1.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.53 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Occidental Petroleum Corporation (OXY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Occidental Petroleum Corporation, OXY], we can find that recorded value of 12.9 million was better than the volume posted last year of 12.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.18.

During the past 100 days, Occidental Petroleum Corporation’s (OXY) raw stochastic average was set at 15.16%, which indicates a significant decrease from 28.27% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 14.78% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 29.37% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $59.44, while its 200-day Moving Average is $63.51. Now, the first resistance to watch is $57.83. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $58.42. The third major resistance level sits at $59.28. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $56.38, it is likely to go to the next support level at $55.52. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $54.93.

Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE: OXY) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 52.28 billion has total of 891,745K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 36,634 M in contrast with the sum of 13,304 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 7,225 M and last quarter income was 1,263 M.