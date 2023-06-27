$18.60M in average volume shows that Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is heading in the right direction

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $65.63, soaring 0.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $66.70 and dropped to $65.41 before settling in for the closing price of $65.28. Within the past 52 weeks, MU’s price has moved between $48.43 and $74.77.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 8.60%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 50.70%. With a float of $1.09 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.09 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 48000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +45.36, operating margin of +31.76, and the pretax margin is +31.12.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductors industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Micron Technology Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 82.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 26, was worth 1,400,000. In this transaction EVP, Technology & Products of this company sold 20,000 shares at a rate of $70.00, taking the stock ownership to the 188,340 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 09, when Company’s Director sold 4,000 for $59.88, making the entire transaction worth $239,520. This insider now owns 95,660 shares in total.

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 2/27/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.86) by -$1.05. This company achieved a net margin of +28.24 while generating a return on equity of 18.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.04 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 50.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Trading Performance Indicators

Micron Technology Inc. (MU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 1.39, a number that is poised to hit -1.57 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.57 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Micron Technology Inc. (MU)

Looking closely at Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU), its last 5-days average volume was 11.76 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 16.45 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 16.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.09.

During the past 100 days, Micron Technology Inc.’s (MU) raw stochastic average was set at 57.66%, which indicates a significant increase from 22.19% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 22.98% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.60% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $64.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $58.46. However, in the short run, Micron Technology Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $66.30. Second resistance stands at $67.14. The third major resistance level sits at $67.59. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $65.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $64.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $63.72.

Micron Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: MU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 71.14 billion based on 1,091,000K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 30,758 M and income totals 8,687 M. The company made 3,693 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,312 M in sales during its previous quarter.