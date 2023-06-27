2.44% volatility in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) stock priced at $80.02, down -2.53% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $80.30 and dropped to $77.74 before settling in for the closing price of $79.82. GEHC’s price has ranged from $53.00 to $87.83 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -14.70%. With a float of $453.21 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $454.68 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 50000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +39.37, operating margin of +13.98, and the pretax margin is +13.70.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Health Information Services Industry. The insider ownership of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. is 0.05%, while institutional ownership is 56.98%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 191,336. In this transaction CEO, Ultrasound of this company sold 2,473 shares at a rate of $77.37, taking the stock ownership to the 22,335 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s CEO, Imaging sold 70,629 for $77.69, making the entire transaction worth $5,487,379. This insider now owns 63,796 shares in total.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.85 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.35 while generating a return on equity of 14.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.91 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -14.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.73, a number that is poised to hit 0.87 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (GEHC)

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) saw its 5-day average volume 3.73 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 3.16 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 63.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.90.

During the past 100 days, GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.’s (GEHC) raw stochastic average was set at 50.59%, which indicates a significant increase from 16.98% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 27.57% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 30.38% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $79.49 in the near term. At $81.17, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $82.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $76.93, it is likely to go to the next support level at $76.05. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $74.37.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: GEHC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 35.11 billion, the company has a total of 454,677K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 18,341 M while annual income is 1,916 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 4,707 M while its latest quarter income was 372,000 K.