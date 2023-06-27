$2.53M in average volume shows that Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is heading in the right direction

On June 26, 2023, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) opened at $10.74, higher 1.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $11.009 and dropped to $10.72 before settling in for the closing price of $10.74. Price fluctuations for AM have ranged from $8.56 to $11.61 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -1.70% at the time writing. With a float of $321.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $478.61 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 586 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +61.35, operating margin of +54.66, and the pretax margin is +44.79.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Oil & Gas Midstream industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Antero Midstream Corporation is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 53.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 200,900. In this transaction See Remarks of this company sold 19,600 shares at a rate of $10.25, taking the stock ownership to the 155,267 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 05, when Company’s See Remarks sold 300,000 for $10.47, making the entire transaction worth $3,141,000. This insider now owns 1,060,730 shares in total.

Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at $0.2) by -$0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +32.93 while generating a return on equity of 14.57. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.2 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -1.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 10.50% during the next five years compared to 122.30% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Antero Midstream Corporation (AM). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.54.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.69, a number that is poised to hit 0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Antero Midstream Corporation (AM)

Looking closely at Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM), its last 5-days average volume was 2.42 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.72 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 24.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.23.

During the past 100 days, Antero Midstream Corporation’s (AM) raw stochastic average was set at 80.71%, which indicates a significant increase from 52.03% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.19% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 25.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $10.59, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.54. However, in the short run, Antero Midstream Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $11.05. Second resistance stands at $11.17. The third major resistance level sits at $11.33. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.76, it is likely to go to the next support level at $10.59. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $10.47.

Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) Key Stats

There are currently 479,656K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 5.32 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 919,990 K according to its annual income of 326,240 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 259,480 K and its income totaled 86,510 K.