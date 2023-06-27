$23.21M in average volume shows that Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is heading in the right direction

June 26, 2023, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) trading session started at the price of $5.99, that was 0.34% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.04 and dropped to $5.915 before settling in for the closing price of $5.94. A 52-week range for ITUB has been $3.71 – $6.08.

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Financial sector was 5.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 10.70%. With a float of $5.25 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $9.79 billion.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 100600 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. is 52.10%, while institutional ownership is 18.10%.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.17) by $0. This company achieved a net margin of +11.36 while generating a return on equity of 18.52. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 10.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.30% during the next five years compared to 5.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.25. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 2.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.65, a number that is poised to hit 0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (ITUB)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 28.0 million, its volume of 16.41 million showed lagged in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s (ITUB) raw stochastic average was set at 93.48%, which indicates a significant increase from 81.25% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.74% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 36.47% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $5.10. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $6.03 in the near term. At $6.10, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $6.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.90, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.85. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $5.78.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE: ITUB) Key Stats

There are 9,800,000K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 55.05 billion. As of now, sales total 54,889 M while income totals 5,753 M. Its latest quarter income was 14,573 M while its last quarter net income were 1,416 M.