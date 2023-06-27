27.46% percent quarterly performance for BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) is not indicative of the underlying story

A new trading day began on Monday, with BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) stock price down -6.22% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $1.93. BKSY’s price has ranged from $1.12 to $2.98 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 81.10%. With a float of $92.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $124.14 million.

The firm has a total of 259 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Scientific & Technical Instruments Industry. The insider ownership of BlackSky Technology Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 29.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 14, was worth 105,924. In this transaction CEO and President of this company sold 75,660 shares at a rate of $1.40, taking the stock ownership to the 2,864,450 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 14, when Company’s Chief Financial Officer sold 7,547 for $1.40, making the entire transaction worth $10,566. This insider now owns 882,775 shares in total.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.13 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are BlackSky Technology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 4.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.49.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BlackSky Technology Inc. (BKSY)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [BlackSky Technology Inc., BKSY], we can find that recorded value of 4.44 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.82%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.14.

During the past 100 days, BlackSky Technology Inc.’s (BKSY) raw stochastic average was set at 73.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 60.00% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 82.36% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 71.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.4632, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6178. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.8989. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.9877. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0572. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7406, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6711. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5823.

BlackSky Technology Inc. (NYSE: BKSY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 244.30 million, the company has a total of 139,333K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 65,350 K while annual income is -74,170 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 18,400 K while its latest quarter income was -17,320 K.