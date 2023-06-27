29.49% percent quarterly performance for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) is not indicative of the underlying story

On June 26, 2023, Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) opened at $27.92, higher 1.01% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.435 and dropped to $27.86 before settling in for the closing price of $27.78. Price fluctuations for VSH have ranged from $16.73 to $28.09 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 6.10% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 45.50% at the time writing. With a float of $139.09 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $140.64 million.

The firm has a total of 23900 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Semiconductors industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 97.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Feb 21, was worth 501,944. In this transaction Exec Chairman of the Board of this company sold 23,834 shares at a rate of $21.06, taking the stock ownership to the 35,552 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 13, when Company’s Exec Chairman of the Board sold 44,161 for $22.81, making the entire transaction worth $1,007,312. This insider now owns 35,552 shares in total.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.55) by $0.24. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 45.50% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.90% during the next five years compared to 15.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 2.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.11. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.25.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.06, a number that is poised to hit 0.63 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (VSH)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Vishay Intertechnology Inc., VSH], we can find that recorded value of 1.29 million was better than the volume posted last year of 1.01 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 73.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.58.

During the past 100 days, Vishay Intertechnology Inc.’s (VSH) raw stochastic average was set at 95.27%, which indicates a significant increase from 86.49% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 15.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $22.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $28.38. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $28.69. The third major resistance level sits at $28.95. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.54. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.23.

Vishay Intertechnology Inc. (NYSE: VSH) Key Stats

There are currently 139,682K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 3.91 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 3,497 M according to its annual income of 428,810 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 871,050 K and its income totaled 111,780 K.