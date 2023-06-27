3.01% volatility in American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) last month: This is a red flag warning

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE: AAT) stock priced at $18.08, up 3.93% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.97 and dropped to $18.045 before settling in for the closing price of $18.08. AAT’s price has ranged from $16.04 to $30.90 over the past 52 weeks.

A company in the Real Estate sector has jumped its sales by 6.10% annually for the last half of the decade. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 53.20%. With a float of $59.85 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $60.15 million.

In an organization with 226 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +34.75, operating margin of +27.15, and the pretax margin is +13.22.

American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) Insider Updates

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Diversified Industry. The insider ownership of American Assets Trust Inc. is 1.10%, while institutional ownership is 95.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 12, was worth 1,876,000. In this transaction Chairman & CEO of this company bought 100,000 shares at a rate of $18.76, taking the stock ownership to the 1,009,021 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 11, when Company’s Chairman & CEO bought 47,540 for $18.84, making the entire transaction worth $895,654. This insider now owns 909,021 shares in total.

American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT) Performance Highlights and Predictions

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.27 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of +10.45 while generating a return on equity of 3.59. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.16 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 53.20% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.00% during the next five years compared to 3.10% growth over the previous five years of trading.

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE: AAT) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are American Assets Trust Inc.’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.75.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.82, a number that is poised to hit 0.15 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.75 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of American Assets Trust Inc. (AAT)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 0.53 million. That was better than the volume of 0.5 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 19.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.62.

During the past 100 days, American Assets Trust Inc.’s (AAT) raw stochastic average was set at 20.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.62% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 33.61% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.25% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $18.81, while its 200-day Moving Average is $23.76. However, in the short run, American Assets Trust Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $19.16. Second resistance stands at $19.53. The third major resistance level sits at $20.08. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $18.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $17.68. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $17.31.

American Assets Trust Inc. (NYSE: AAT) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.18 billion, the company has a total of 60,717K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 422,650 K while annual income is 55,880 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 107,750 K while its latest quarter income was 20,670 K.