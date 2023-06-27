$372.15K in average volume shows that Exscientia plc (EXAI) is heading in the right direction

June 26, 2023, Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) trading session started at the price of $6.20, that was -9.87% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.54 and dropped to $5.70 before settling in for the closing price of $6.38. A 52-week range for EXAI has been $4.09 – $13.82.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -137.10%. With a float of $102.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $123.26 million.

The firm has a total of 481 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Exscientia plc (EXAI) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Exscientia plc stocks. The insider ownership of Exscientia plc is 27.88%, while institutional ownership is 23.00%.

Exscientia plc (EXAI) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.33) by -$0.05. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.43 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -137.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Exscientia plc (EXAI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.36.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.46, a number that is poised to hit -0.37 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Exscientia plc (EXAI)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Exscientia plc, EXAI], we can find that recorded value of 0.3 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.34 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 8.23%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.68.

During the past 100 days, Exscientia plc’s (EXAI) raw stochastic average was set at 15.15%, which indicates a significant increase from 1.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 80.72% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 110.13% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.31, while its 200-day Moving Average is $6.59. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.29. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.84. The third major resistance level sits at $7.13. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $4.61.

Exscientia plc (NASDAQ: EXAI) Key Stats

There are 120,887K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 709.21 million. As of now, sales total 33,670 K while income totals -146,850 K. Its latest quarter income was 7,000 K while its last quarter net income were -45,730 K.