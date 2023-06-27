$4.16M in average volume shows that Range Resources Corporation (RRC) is heading in the right direction

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $28.21, up 0.57% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $28.805 and dropped to $28.12 before settling in for the closing price of $28.10. Over the past 52 weeks, RRC has traded in a range of $22.61-$36.38.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Energy Sector giant was 17.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 191.40%. With a float of $234.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $238.02 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 544 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +58.79, operating margin of +54.73, and the pretax margin is +26.50.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Oil & Gas E&P Industry. The insider ownership of Range Resources Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 89.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 52,260. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,950 shares at a rate of $26.80, taking the stock ownership to the 16,713 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s SVP, Principal Accting Officer sold 32,000 for $27.09, making the entire transaction worth $866,880. This insider now owns 250,738 shares in total.

Range Resources Corporation (RRC) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at $0.82) by $0.17. This company achieved a net margin of +21.64 while generating a return on equity of 46.55. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.45 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 191.40% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 12.20% during the next five years compared to 202.20% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Range Resources Corporation’s (RRC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.37.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 8.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.38 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.32 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Range Resources Corporation (RRC)

Looking closely at Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC), its last 5-days average volume was 4.3 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.74 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 76.51%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.02.

During the past 100 days, Range Resources Corporation’s (RRC) raw stochastic average was set at 73.76%, which indicates a significant increase from 72.92% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 42.94% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.45% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $27.12, while its 200-day Moving Average is $26.70. However, in the short run, Range Resources Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $28.67. Second resistance stands at $29.08. The third major resistance level sits at $29.35. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.99, it is likely to go to the next support level at $27.71. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $27.30.

Range Resources Corporation (NYSE: RRC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 6.87 billion has total of 241,286K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 4,147 M in contrast with the sum of 1,183 M annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 1,186 M and last quarter income was 481,450 K.