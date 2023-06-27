Search
Zack King
-4.46% percent quarterly performance for Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) is not indicative of the underlying story

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $109.19, up 4.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $114.55 and dropped to $109.19 before settling in for the closing price of $109.08. Over the past 52 weeks, ARE has traded in a range of $108.81-$172.65.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Real Estate Sector giant was 18.10%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -16.90%. With a float of $162.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $170.78 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 593 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +31.04, operating margin of +8.27, and the pretax margin is +13.09.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the REIT – Office Industry. The insider ownership of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. is 0.90%, while institutional ownership is 95.76%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 08, was worth 916,500. In this transaction Executive Chairman of this company sold 7,500 shares at a rate of $122.20, taking the stock ownership to the 351,354 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Feb 07, when Company’s Executive Chairman sold 9,000 for $168.00, making the entire transaction worth $1,512,000. This insider now owns 388,729 shares in total.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.78) by -$0.34. This company achieved a net margin of +19.83 while generating a return on equity of 2.92. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.89 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -10.96% during the next five years compared to 15.00% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s (ARE) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 7.56.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 4.55, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.94 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (ARE)

Looking closely at Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE), its last 5-days average volume was 1.27 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 15.01%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.25.

During the past 100 days, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s (ARE) raw stochastic average was set at 8.93%, which indicates a significant decrease from 37.70% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.19% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 32.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $118.82, while its 200-day Moving Average is $138.23. However, in the short run, Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $116.31. Second resistance stands at $118.11. The third major resistance level sits at $121.67. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $110.95, it is likely to go to the next support level at $107.39. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $105.59.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Inc. (NYSE: ARE) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 20.23 billion has total of 173,010K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,589 M in contrast with the sum of 521,660 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 700,800 K and last quarter income was 77,860 K.

Newsletter

 

