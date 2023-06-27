4.75% volatility in Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) last month: This is a red flag warning

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $92.16, plunging -6.53% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $92.8723 and dropped to $86.34 before settling in for the closing price of $92.52. Within the past 52 weeks, LNTH’s price has moved between $47.46 and $100.85.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Healthcare sector has jumped its sales by 23.10% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 137.60%. With a float of $67.18 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $67.75 million.

In an organization with 698 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +62.21, operating margin of +7.58, and the pretax margin is +2.86.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Drug Manufacturers – Specialty & Generic industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Lantheus Holdings Inc. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 101.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 146,895. In this transaction President of this company sold 1,500 shares at a rate of $97.93, taking the stock ownership to the 92,743 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 15, when Company’s CFO and Treasurer sold 10,000 for $99.36, making the entire transaction worth $993,600. This insider now owns 118,298 shares in total.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +3.00 while generating a return on equity of 6.16. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 52.97 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 137.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 37.73% during the next five years compared to -16.50% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) Trading Performance Indicators

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 2.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.78. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 16.69.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.31, a number that is poised to hit 1.31 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Lantheus Holdings Inc. (LNTH)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.11 million. That was better than the volume of 1.03 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 61.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 3.83.

During the past 100 days, Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s (LNTH) raw stochastic average was set at 67.33%, which indicates a significant increase from 34.48% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 49.26% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 50.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $91.03, while its 200-day Moving Average is $72.05. However, in the short run, Lantheus Holdings Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $90.79. Second resistance stands at $95.10. The third major resistance level sits at $97.32. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $84.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $82.03. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $77.72.

Lantheus Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: LNTH) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 5.94 billion based on 68,333K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 935,060 K and income totals 28,070 K. The company made 300,780 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -2,810 K in sales during its previous quarter.