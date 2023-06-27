$510.04K in average volume shows that Uxin Limited (UXIN) is heading in the right direction

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) stock priced at $1.42, up 12.68% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.65 and dropped to $1.42 before settling in for the closing price of $1.42. UXIN’s price has ranged from $0.80 to $10.70 over the past 52 weeks.

Consumer Cyclical Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -3.50% over the last five years. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 81.20%. With a float of $40.33 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $47.18 million.

The firm has a total of 814 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +2.92, operating margin of -23.29, and the pretax margin is -8.76.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Auto & Truck Dealerships Industry. The insider ownership of Uxin Limited is 4.58%, while institutional ownership is 36.40%.

Uxin Limited (UXIN) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 12/30/2022, the company reported earnings of $0 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -8.75. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 81.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Uxin Limited’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.24.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 17.64, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.27 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Uxin Limited (UXIN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Uxin Limited, UXIN], we can find that recorded value of 0.65 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.36 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 47.35%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.13.

During the past 100 days, Uxin Limited’s (UXIN) raw stochastic average was set at 28.17%, which indicates a significant decrease from 76.31% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 59.48% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 118.92% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3425, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.0154. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.6933. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.7867. The third major resistance level sits at $1.9233. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.4633, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.3267. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.2333.

Uxin Limited (NASDAQ: UXIN) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 74.14 million, the company has a total of 39,562K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 258,090 K while annual income is -22,590 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 68,220 K while its latest quarter income was -14,620 K.