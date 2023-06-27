7.34% percent quarterly performance for Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is not indicative of the underlying story

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $37.80, plunging -1.28% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $38.14 and dropped to $37.53 before settling in for the closing price of $38.35. Within the past 52 weeks, WDC’s price has moved between $29.73 and $50.95.

Technology Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -0.30% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 78.70%. With a float of $316.77 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $319.00 million.

The firm has a total of 65000 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +32.83, operating margin of +14.52, and the pretax margin is +11.30.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Computer Hardware industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Western Digital Corporation is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 89.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Sep 07, was worth 88,712. In this transaction SVP & Princ. Acctg Officer of this company sold 2,169 shares at a rate of $40.90, taking the stock ownership to the 31,554 shares.

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$1.57) by $0.2. This company achieved a net margin of +7.98 while generating a return on equity of 13.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 78.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Trading Performance Indicators

Western Digital Corporation (WDC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.86.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.19, a number that is poised to hit -2.02 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.55 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Western Digital Corporation (WDC)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Western Digital Corporation, WDC], we can find that recorded value of 4.01 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 4.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.94%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.12.

During the past 100 days, Western Digital Corporation’s (WDC) raw stochastic average was set at 44.39%, which indicates a significant increase from 8.38% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.75% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.29% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $36.70, while its 200-day Moving Average is $36.80. Now, the first resistance to watch is $38.16. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $38.45. The third major resistance level sits at $38.77. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $37.55, it is likely to go to the next support level at $37.23. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $36.94.

Western Digital Corporation (NASDAQ: WDC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 12.13 billion based on 319,937K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 18,793 M and income totals 1,500 M. The company made 2,803 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -581,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.