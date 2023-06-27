7.72% volatility in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) last month: This is a red flag warning

June 26, 2023, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) trading session started at the price of $29.00, that was -4.10% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $29.24 and dropped to $27.77 before settling in for the closing price of $29.00. A 52-week range for ZNTL has been $15.55 – $32.34.

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -20.50%. With a float of $41.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $59.28 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 156 employees.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Insider Updates

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 2.80%, while institutional ownership is 109.09%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 20, was worth 107,861,600. In this transaction 10% Owner of this company bought 4,760,000 shares at a rate of $22.66, taking the stock ownership to the 13,959,973 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 31, when Company’s President sold 27,768 for $26.27, making the entire transaction worth $729,506. This insider now owns 463,502 shares in total.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) Performance Highlights and Predictions

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$1.07 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$1.02) by -$0.05. This company achieved a return on equity of -59.37. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -20.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 7.30.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.31, a number that is poised to hit -1.04 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.46 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ZNTL)

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) saw its 5-day average volume 1.3 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 71.75%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 1.67.

During the past 100 days, Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (ZNTL) raw stochastic average was set at 77.06%, which indicates a significant increase from 63.42% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 65.20% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 60.49% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $24.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.94. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $28.78 in the near term. At $29.74, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $30.25. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $27.31, it is likely to go to the next support level at $26.80. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $25.84.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ZNTL) Key Stats

There are 59,485K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 1.69 billion. As of now, sales total 0 K while income totals -236,810 K. Its latest quarter income was 0 K while its last quarter net income were -63,220 K.