Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A look at Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Analyst Insights

On Monday, Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) was -0.65% down from the previous session before settling in for the closing price of $0.09. A 52-week range for IDEX has been $0.02 – $0.86.

Over the past five-year period, the drop rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Industrials sector was -6.90%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 11.10%. With a float of $533.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $561.63 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 565 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Ideanomics Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Ideanomics Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 4.60%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Oct 21, was worth 100,000. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 400,000 shares at a rate of $0.25, taking the stock ownership to the 1,889,125 shares.

Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 12/30/2022, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.3 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.08) by -$0.22. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 11.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.10. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.72.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.49

Technical Analysis of Ideanomics Inc. (IDEX)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 59.9 million, its volume of 63.66 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 51.77%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.01.

During the past 100 days, Ideanomics Inc.’s (IDEX) raw stochastic average was set at 37.47%, which indicates a significant decrease from 56.35% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 218.06% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 178.68% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.0545, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.1738. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.0961 in the near term. At $0.1009, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.1065. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.0857, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.0801. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.0753.

Ideanomics Inc. (NASDAQ: IDEX) Key Stats

There are 787,022K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 72.87 million. As of now, sales total 100,940 K while income totals -260,690 K. Its latest quarter income was 17,070 K while its last quarter net income were -157,000 K.

