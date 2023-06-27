A look at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NBY) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

June 26, 2023, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) trading session started at the price of $0.86, that was 9.50% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.98 and dropped to $0.81 before settling in for the closing price of $0.80. A 52-week range for NBY has been $0.48 – $12.64.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Healthcare Sector giant was -4.60%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -92.10%. With a float of $1.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.04 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 29 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +54.02, operating margin of -53.32, and the pretax margin is -73.65.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 4.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Dec 06, was worth 2. In this transaction President, DERMAdoctor, LLC of this company sold 1 shares at a rate of $1.81, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Dec 06, when Company’s Chief Product Officer sold 1 for $1.81, making the entire transaction worth $2. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -112.92 while generating a return on equity of -156.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 81.40 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -92.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.26.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -10.17, a number that is poised to hit -0.56 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.14 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NBY)

Looking closely at NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY), its last 5-days average volume was 0.72 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 0.3 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 88.48%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s (NBY) raw stochastic average was set at 18.50%, which indicates a significant decrease from 73.47% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 76.37% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.9444, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.1916. However, in the short run, NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $0.9655. Second resistance stands at $1.0551. The third major resistance level sits at $1.1323. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.7987, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.7215. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.6319.

NovaBay Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AMEX: NBY) Key Stats

There are 2,729K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 3.75 million. As of now, sales total 14,400 K while income totals -10,610 K. Its latest quarter income was 3,120 K while its last quarter net income were -1,740 K.