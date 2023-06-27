A look at Oceaneering International Inc.’s (OII) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $17.12, soaring 3.97% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $18.02 and dropped to $17.065 before settling in for the closing price of $17.13. Within the past 52 weeks, OII’s price has moved between $7.25 and $22.26.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Energy Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 1.50% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 151.70%. With a float of $98.12 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $100.44 million.

The firm has a total of 9200 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +14.88, operating margin of +5.37, and the pretax margin is +3.83.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Oil & Gas Equipment & Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Oceaneering International Inc. is 0.30%, while institutional ownership is 92.70%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 800,526. In this transaction Director of this company sold 48,303 shares at a rate of $16.57, taking the stock ownership to the 19,899 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 30, when Company’s SVP, Chief Commercial Ofc. sold 9,251 for $17.50, making the entire transaction worth $161,874. This insider now owns 79,391 shares in total.

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at $0.08) by -$0.03. This company achieved a net margin of +1.26 while generating a return on equity of 5.06. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.33 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 151.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Trading Performance Indicators

Oceaneering International Inc. (OII) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.87. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 23.80.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.48, a number that is poised to hit 0.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.39 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Oceaneering International Inc. (OII)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Oceaneering International Inc., OII], we can find that recorded value of 0.8 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 30.93%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.76.

During the past 100 days, Oceaneering International Inc.’s (OII) raw stochastic average was set at 38.79%, which indicates a significant decrease from 60.61% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.52% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 47.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $17.07, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.88. Now, the first resistance to watch is $18.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $18.59. The third major resistance level sits at $19.15. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $17.24, it is likely to go to the next support level at $16.68. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $16.29.

Oceaneering International Inc. (NYSE: OII) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.87 billion based on 100,770K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 2,066 M and income totals 25,940 K. The company made 536,990 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,060 K in sales during its previous quarter.