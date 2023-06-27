A look at Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s (PANW) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

On June 26, 2023, Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) opened at $245.83, lower -0.06% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $250.55 and dropped to $243.42 before settling in for the closing price of $243.94. Price fluctuations for PANW have ranged from $132.22 to $249.26 over the past 52 weeks.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Technology sector was 25.70%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 47.60% at the time writing. With a float of $297.72 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $303.90 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 13979 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Software – Infrastructure industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Palo Alto Networks Inc. is 1.40%, while institutional ownership is 87.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 13, was worth 127,000. In this transaction Director of this company sold 544 shares at a rate of $233.46, taking the stock ownership to the 3,965 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 07, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 530,169 for $219.42, making the entire transaction worth $116,329,034. This insider now owns 1,017,421 shares in total.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 4/29/2023, the company posted $1.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.93) by $0.17. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 1.12 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 47.60% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 33.88% during the next five years compared to -3.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 11.02. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 26.11.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.64, a number that is poised to hit 1.28 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 4.99 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palo Alto Networks Inc. (PANW)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 5.01 million, its volume of 6.01 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.16%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 6.89.

During the past 100 days, Palo Alto Networks Inc.’s (PANW) raw stochastic average was set at 93.00%, which indicates a significant increase from 80.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 37.80% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 36.21% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $206.62, while its 200-day Moving Average is $177.32. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $248.43 in the near term. At $253.05, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $255.56. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $241.30, it is likely to go to the next support level at $238.79. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $234.17.

Palo Alto Networks Inc. (NASDAQ: PANW) Key Stats

There are currently 305,855K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 71.51 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 5,502 M according to its annual income of -267,000 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 1,721 M and its income totaled 107,800 K.