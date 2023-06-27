A look at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (RCL) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) on June 23, 2023, started off the session at the price of $96.62, soaring 0.52% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $98.35 and dropped to $96.28 before settling in for the closing price of $97.41. Within the past 52 weeks, RCL’s price has moved between $31.09 and $97.70.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Cyclical Sector giant was 0.10%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 59.50%. With a float of $219.97 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $255.47 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 102500 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +7.25, operating margin of -10.52, and the pretax margin is -24.39.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Travel Services industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 73.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 25, was worth 24,820,628. In this transaction Director of this company sold 318,325 shares at a rate of $77.97, taking the stock ownership to the 20,167,507 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 23, when Company’s Director sold 203,800 for $80.15, making the entire transaction worth $16,333,816. This insider now owns 20,485,832 shares in total.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.7) by $0.47. This company achieved a net margin of -24.39 while generating a return on equity of -54.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.85 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 59.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Trading Performance Indicators

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.35. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 34.68.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.06, a number that is poised to hit 1.52 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 6.96 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (RCL)

Looking closely at Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL), its last 5-days average volume was 3.86 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 3.79 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.71%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.41.

During the past 100 days, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (RCL) raw stochastic average was set at 98.90%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.52% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 19.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 38.51% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $78.30, while its 200-day Moving Average is $62.92. However, in the short run, Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $98.75. Second resistance stands at $99.59. The third major resistance level sits at $100.82. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $96.68, it is likely to go to the next support level at $95.45. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $94.61.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE: RCL) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 25.03 billion based on 255,737K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 8,841 M and income totals -2,156 M. The company made 2,885 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -47,910 K in sales during its previous quarter.