A look at Spire Global Inc.’s (SPIR) recent performance gives investors their first glimpse of hope.

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) stock priced at $0.5075, down -9.54% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.516 and dropped to $0.4148 before settling in for the closing price of $0.46. SPIR’s price has ranged from $0.35 to $1.71 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -153.70%. With a float of $114.24 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $144.77 million.

The firm has a total of 418 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +49.76, operating margin of -85.40, and the pretax margin is -110.99.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Specialty Business Services Industry. The insider ownership of Spire Global Inc. is 0.70%, while institutional ownership is 36.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 41,289. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company sold 56,099 shares at a rate of $0.74, taking the stock ownership to the 12,080,275 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 24, when Company’s Chief Operating Officer sold 26,182 for $0.74, making the entire transaction worth $19,270. This insider now owns 2,046,180 shares in total.

Spire Global Inc. (SPIR) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -111.39 while generating a return on equity of -59.81. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.09 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -153.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Spire Global Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 2.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.73.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.68, a number that is poised to hit -0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.28 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Spire Global Inc. (SPIR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Spire Global Inc., SPIR], we can find that recorded value of 8.98 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.92 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.54%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Spire Global Inc.’s (SPIR) raw stochastic average was set at 7.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 13.26% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 187.01% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.09% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6858, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.9963. Now, the first resistance to watch is $0.4839. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $0.5506. The third major resistance level sits at $0.5851. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3827, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.3482. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2815.

Spire Global Inc. (NYSE: SPIR) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 63.38 million, the company has a total of 158,122K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 80,270 K while annual income is -89,410 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 24,170 K while its latest quarter income was -17,670 K.