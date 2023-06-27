A major move is in the offing as Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) market cap hits 44.21 million

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) kicked off on Monday, up 16.50% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $1.03. Over the past 52 weeks, EVGN has traded in a range of $0.55-$1.30.

Healthcare Sector giant saw their annual sales slid by -13.10% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded 6.00%. With a float of $39.74 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $41.49 million.

The firm has a total of 137 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Evogene Ltd. is 2.04%, while institutional ownership is 4.00%.

Evogene Ltd. (EVGN) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 3/30/2023, the organization reported -$0.15 earnings per share (EPS), higher than consensus estimate (set at -$0.16) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 6.00% per share during the next fiscal year.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Evogene Ltd.’s (EVGN) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 5.80. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 21.05.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.60, a number that is poised to hit -0.17 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.41 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Evogene Ltd. (EVGN)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Evogene Ltd., EVGN], we can find that recorded value of 0.65 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.11 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 87.07%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Evogene Ltd.’s (EVGN) raw stochastic average was set at 88.43%, which indicates a significant increase from 88.36% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 115.70% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 69.67% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.6538, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.7188. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.3200. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.4400. The third major resistance level sits at $1.5950. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0450, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.8900. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.7700.

Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ: EVGN) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 44.21 million has total of 41,216K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 1,680 K in contrast with the sum of -26,640 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 640 K and last quarter income was -6,270 K.