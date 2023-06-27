A major move is in the offing as FREYR Battery (FREY) market cap hits 1.04 billion

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) stock priced at $6.93, up 3.56% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $7.385 and dropped to $6.93 before settling in for the closing price of $7.02. FREY’s price has ranged from $6.20 to $16.94 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged 32.70%. With a float of $113.61 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $139.71 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 212 employees.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Electrical Equipment & Parts Industry. The insider ownership of FREYR Battery is 16.77%, while institutional ownership is 43.20%.

FREYR Battery (FREY) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.09 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -15.64. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.31 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 32.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are FREYR Battery’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 8.20.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.65, a number that is poised to hit -0.26 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -1.79 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of FREYR Battery (FREY)

Looking closely at FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY), its last 5-days average volume was 1.44 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 2.33 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.33.

During the past 100 days, FREYR Battery’s (FREY) raw stochastic average was set at 29.52%, which indicates a significant decrease from 33.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 35.20% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.15% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $7.33, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.98. However, in the short run, FREYR Battery’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $7.46. Second resistance stands at $7.65. The third major resistance level sits at $7.92. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.00, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.74. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $6.55.

FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 1.04 billion, the company has a total of 139,705K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -98,790 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -12,730 K.