A major move is in the offing as Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) market cap hits 562.44 million

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $3.10, up 5.41% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.17 and dropped to $2.98 before settling in for the closing price of $2.96. Over the past 52 weeks, SUPV has traded in a range of $1.20-$3.23.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 78.60% over the last five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -12.10%. With a float of $46.91 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $88.58 million.

The firm has a total of 3814 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Banks – Regional Industry. The insider ownership of Grupo Supervielle S.A. is 5.52%, while institutional ownership is 3.20%.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 9/29/2022, the organization reported -$0.05 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at $0.03) by -$0.08. This company achieved a net margin of -1.45 while generating a return on equity of -6.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -12.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s (SUPV) current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.46.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.15, a number that is poised to hit -0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.22 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Grupo Supervielle S.A. (SUPV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Grupo Supervielle S.A., SUPV], we can find that recorded value of 1.03 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.48 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 67.22%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.16.

During the past 100 days, Grupo Supervielle S.A.’s (SUPV) raw stochastic average was set at 91.04%, which indicates a significant increase from 87.64% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 81.15% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 63.46% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.42, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.24. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.20. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.28. The third major resistance level sits at $3.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.01, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.90. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.82.

Grupo Supervielle S.A. (NYSE: SUPV) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 562.44 million has total of 91,344K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 2,208 M in contrast with the sum of -38,720 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 517,260 K and last quarter income was 2,900 K.