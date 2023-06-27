Search
Steve Mayer

A major move is in the offing as Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) market cap hits 754.07 million

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) stock priced at $10.91, down -5.50% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $10.91 and dropped to $10.29 before settling in for the closing price of $10.91. KURA’s price has ranged from $9.49 to $19.93 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -3.10%. With a float of $64.56 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $68.40 million.

The firm has a total of 131 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Biotechnology Industry. The insider ownership of Kura Oncology Inc. is 1.94%, while institutional ownership is 106.44%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 16, was worth 575,000. In this transaction Director of this company bought 50,000 shares at a rate of $11.50, taking the stock ownership to the 139,557 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 27, when Company’s Chief Medical Officer sold 9,225 for $13.88, making the entire transaction worth $128,033. This insider now owns 27,675 shares in total.

Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of -$0.5 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a return on equity of -29.31. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.58 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -3.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 19.93% during the next five years compared to -5.90% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Kura Oncology Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 21.70.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.04, a number that is poised to hit -0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -2.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Kura Oncology Inc. (KURA)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Kura Oncology Inc., KURA], we can find that recorded value of 1.24 million was better than the volume posted last year of 0.75 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 6.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Kura Oncology Inc.’s (KURA) raw stochastic average was set at 16.40%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 56.76% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 48.54% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $13.05. Now, the first resistance to watch is $10.72. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $11.12. The third major resistance level sits at $11.34. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $10.10, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.88. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $9.48.

Kura Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ: KURA) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 754.07 million, the company has a total of 68,439K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 0 K while annual income is -135,840 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 0 K while its latest quarter income was -34,070 K.

