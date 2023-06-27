Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A major move is in the offing as MongoDB Inc. (MDB) market cap hits 25.76 billion

Analyst Insights

June 26, 2023, MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) trading session started at the price of $388.50, that was -2.57% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $393.8999 and dropped to $375.313 before settling in for the closing price of $389.99. A 52-week range for MDB has been $135.15 – $398.89.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Technology Sector giant was 50.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -5.90%. With a float of $66.20 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $70.18 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 4619 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +72.08, operating margin of -27.00, and the pretax margin is -25.95.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward MongoDB Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of MongoDB Inc. is 2.60%, while institutional ownership is 92.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 811,315. In this transaction Director of this company sold 2,174 shares at a rate of $373.19, taking the stock ownership to the 8,200 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 02, when Company’s Chief Technology Officer sold 2,669 for $381.12, making the entire transaction worth $1,017,209. This insider now owns 37,667 shares in total.

MongoDB Inc. (MDB) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 4/29/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.19) by $0.37. This company achieved a net margin of -26.90 while generating a return on equity of -49.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.27 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.90% per share during the next fiscal year.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what MongoDB Inc. (MDB) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 4.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 18.84. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 1077.62.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -4.67, a number that is poised to hit 0.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of MongoDB Inc. (MDB)

Looking closely at MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB), its last 5-days average volume was 2.39 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 1.8 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 66.18%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 17.47.

During the past 100 days, MongoDB Inc.’s (MDB) raw stochastic average was set at 90.97%, which indicates a significant increase from 44.20% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 36.71% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.99% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $294.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $222.37. However, in the short run, MongoDB Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $390.82. Second resistance stands at $401.65. The third major resistance level sits at $409.40. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $372.23, it is likely to go to the next support level at $364.48. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $353.64.

MongoDB Inc. (NASDAQ: MDB) Key Stats

There are 70,037K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 25.76 billion. As of now, sales total 1,284 M while income totals -345,400 K. Its latest quarter income was 368,280 K while its last quarter net income were -54,250 K.

Newsletter

 

