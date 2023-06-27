Search
Sana Meer
Sana Meer

A major move is in the offing as Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) market cap hits 30.76 billion

Analyst Insights

June 26, 2023, Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) trading session started at the price of $13.87, that was -0.64% drop from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.42 and dropped to $13.83 before settling in for the closing price of $14.03. A 52-week range for PLTR has been $5.84 – $17.16.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023

The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".

Click Here to Download the FREE Report.

Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 33.10%. With a float of $1.75 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $2.11 billion.

The firm has a total of 3850 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +78.56, operating margin of -8.46, and the pretax margin is -18.94.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Palantir Technologies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Palantir Technologies Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 34.90%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 15, was worth 114,717. In this transaction Director of this company sold 7,000 shares at a rate of $16.39, taking the stock ownership to the 199,830 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s Director sold 3,595 for $16.38, making the entire transaction worth $58,879. This insider now owns 68,669 shares in total.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.04) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of -19.61 while generating a return on equity of -15.39. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.05 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 33.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 5.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 15.50. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 88.89.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.12, a number that is poised to hit 0.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.25 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Palantir Technologies Inc. (PLTR)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Palantir Technologies Inc., PLTR], we can find that recorded value of 81.64 million was better than the volume posted last year of 56.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 10.53%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Palantir Technologies Inc.’s (PLTR) raw stochastic average was set at 67.70%, which indicates a significant increase from 10.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.02% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 74.34% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $11.55, while its 200-day Moving Average is $8.69. Now, the first resistance to watch is $14.30. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $14.65. The third major resistance level sits at $14.89. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $13.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $13.47. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.12.

Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE: PLTR) Key Stats

There are 2,117,440K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 30.76 billion. As of now, sales total 1,906 M while income totals -373,710 K. Its latest quarter income was 525,190 K while its last quarter net income were 16,800 K.

Latest

Trading Directions

On What Basis Did Swvl Holdings Corp (SWVL) Stock Rise 47% Pre-Hours?

0
When last checked, Swvl Holdings Corp. (Nasdaq: SWVL), a...
Trading Directions

How Does The Clearmind Medicine (CMND) Stock Price Increase By 10% In Extended Session?

0
As a result of the biotech company hiring an...
Trading Directions

What Drove Organovo (ONVO) Stock Up 15% In After-Hour Session On Tuesday?

0
Shares of Organovo Holdings Inc. (Nasdaq: ONVO) were up...
Trading Directions

Is There Any Reason As To Why The Zai Lab (ZLAB) Stock Expanded By 13%?

0
The biopharmaceutical business Zai Lab Limited (NASDAQ: ZLAB), which...

Newsletter

 

Don't miss

Markets Briefing

SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) Reports Surge in After-Market Trading Following Expansion of Isuzu Relationship

0
SaverOne 2014 Ltd (SVRE) witnessed a significant surge in...
Markets Briefing

Wearable Devices (WLDS) Stock Rose 12% On Tuesday, But On What Basis?

0
Wearable Devices Ltd (NASD: WLDS) is experiencing significant growth...
Markets Briefing

Did Anything Boost ObsEva (OBSV) Stock In Pre-Hours Trading?

0
Following an update, shares of ObsEva SA (NASD: OBSV)...
Markets Briefing

How Did The Kalera (KAL) Stock Rise 32% Pre-Hours?

0
At the time of the most recent check, shares...
Markets Briefing

Why Has Selina Hospitality (SLNA) Stock Increased In Extended Session On Friday?

0
The stock of Selina Hospitality PLC (NASD: SLNA), which...

No matter how cynical the overall market is, Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (ESRT) performance over the last week is recorded 1.41%

Steve Mayer -
Empire State Realty Trust Inc. (NYSE: ESRT) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.69, soaring 7.49% from the...
Read more

No matter how cynical the overall market is ChampionX Corporation (CHX) performance over the last week is recorded 0.85%

Shaun Noe -
June 26, 2023, ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) trading session started at the price of $28.23, that was 0.74% jump from the session before. During...
Read more

$2.53M in average volume shows that Antero Midstream Corporation (AM) is heading in the right direction

Sana Meer -
On June 26, 2023, Antero Midstream Corporation (NYSE: AM) opened at $10.74, higher 1.68% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved...
Read more

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

About us

Most recent

Most popular

Subscribe

 

© Newsdaemon - All rights reserved.