A major move is in the offing as Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) market cap hits 5.26 billion

Analyst Insights

A new trading day began on June 23, 2023, with Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) stock priced at $14.52, up 0.28% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $14.72 and dropped to $14.295 before settling in for the closing price of $14.40. PAAS’s price has ranged from $13.40 to $21.57 over the past 52 weeks.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Basic Materials Sector giant was 12.80%. Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -450.60%. With a float of $210.28 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $210.68 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6200 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +1.02, operating margin of -4.59, and the pretax margin is -23.15.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Gold Industry. The insider ownership of Pan American Silver Corp. is 1.60%, while institutional ownership is 60.90%.

Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Earnings and Forecasts

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.1 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). This company achieved a net margin of -22.86 while generating a return on equity of -14.13. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.14 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -450.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Pan American Silver Corp.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 1.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.64.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.91, a number that is poised to hit 0.10 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.90 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS)

Looking closely at Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS), its last 5-days average volume was 4.27 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 4.37 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 12.80%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.49.

During the past 100 days, Pan American Silver Corp.’s (PAAS) raw stochastic average was set at 4.08%, which indicates a significant decrease from 12.53% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 26.58% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 37.89% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $16.39, while its 200-day Moving Average is $16.53. However, in the short run, Pan American Silver Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $14.68. Second resistance stands at $14.91. The third major resistance level sits at $15.10. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $14.25, it is likely to go to the next support level at $14.06. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $13.82.

Pan American Silver Corp. (NYSE: PAAS) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 5.26 billion, the company has a total of 210,681K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,495 M while annual income is -341,750 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 390,300 K while its latest quarter income was 16,400 K.

