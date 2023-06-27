Search
Shaun Noe
A major move is in the offing as Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) market cap hits 102.10 million

Company News

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $1.91, down -5.26% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.93 and dropped to $1.77 before settling in for the closing price of $1.90. Over the past 52 weeks, RAD has traded in a range of $1.67-$11.60.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Healthcare Sector giant was 2.30%. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -37.70%. With a float of $54.38 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $55.02 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 47000 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +19.94, operating margin of +0.27, and the pretax margin is -3.14.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Insider Activity

Our next focus will be how large-scale investors are participating in this stock of the Pharmaceutical Retailers Industry. The insider ownership of Rite Aid Corporation is 3.60%, while institutional ownership is 52.30%.

Rite Aid Corporation (RAD) Earnings and Forecasts

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 2/27/2023, the organization reported -$1.24 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$0.77) by -$0.47. This company achieved a net margin of -3.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -1.69 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -37.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -3.69% during the next five years compared to -45.89% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Rite Aid Corporation’s (RAD) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.00.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -13.71, a number that is poised to hit -1.46 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -4.20 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

Looking closely at Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD), its last 5-days average volume was 3.52 million, which is a jump from its year-to-date volume of 2.4 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 42.59%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.11.

During the past 100 days, Rite Aid Corporation’s (RAD) raw stochastic average was set at 5.18%, which indicates a significant decrease from 16.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 54.56% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 68.06% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.9874, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.7224. However, in the short run, Rite Aid Corporation’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.8967. Second resistance stands at $1.9933. The third major resistance level sits at $2.0567. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.7367, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.6733. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.5767.

Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 102.10 million has total of 56,427K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 24,092 M in contrast with the sum of -749,940 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 6,093 M and last quarter income was -241,310 K.

