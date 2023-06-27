Search
A major move is in the offing as Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) market cap hits 20.27 billion

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $34.03, soaring 0.21% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $34.47 and dropped to $33.85 before settling in for the closing price of $33.93. Within the past 52 weeks, LUV’s price has moved between $28.40 and $41.76.

Industrials Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 2.40% over the last five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -47.70%. With a float of $591.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $594.00 million.

The firm has a total of 69868 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +16.46, operating margin of +0.78, and the pretax margin is +3.06.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Airlines industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Southwest Airlines Co. is 0.10%, while institutional ownership is 76.10%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 02, was worth 147,787. In this transaction EVP, Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 4,936 shares at a rate of $29.94, taking the stock ownership to the 26,361 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 10, when Company’s Director sold 2,250 for $38.87, making the entire transaction worth $87,458. This insider now owns 21,046 shares in total.

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the period falling under the consensus outlook (set at -$0.23) by -$0.04. This company achieved a net margin of +2.26 while generating a return on equity of 5.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -47.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 56.77% during the next five years compared to -24.70% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Trading Performance Indicators

Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.20 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.99, a number that is poised to hit 1.05 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.80 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Southwest Airlines Co. (LUV)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Southwest Airlines Co., LUV], we can find that recorded value of 6.53 million was lower than the volume posted last year of 6.97 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 83.67%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.74.

During the past 100 days, Southwest Airlines Co.’s (LUV) raw stochastic average was set at 62.85%, which indicates a significant decrease from 87.07% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.36% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 28.84% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $30.90, while its 200-day Moving Average is $33.86. Now, the first resistance to watch is $34.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $34.73. The third major resistance level sits at $34.98. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $33.74, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.49. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $33.12.

Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE: LUV) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 20.27 billion based on 595,073K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 23,814 M and income totals 539,000 K. The company made 5,706 M in profit during its latest quarter, and -159,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.

