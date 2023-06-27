Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) volume exceeds 0.89 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

On June 26, 2023, Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) opened at $3.65, higher 3.84% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.845 and dropped to $3.61 before settling in for the closing price of $3.65. Price fluctuations for ARAY have ranged from $1.81 to $4.03 over the past 52 weeks.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Healthcare sector saw sales topped by 2.30%. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 15.30% at the time writing. With a float of $91.47 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $95.52 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1044 workers is very important to gauge.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Medical Devices industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Accuray Incorporated is 4.70%, while institutional ownership is 65.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 01, was worth 92,896. In this transaction SVP, Chief Commercial Officer of this company sold 26,168 shares at a rate of $3.55, taking the stock ownership to the 542,232 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 01, when Company’s SVP Chief Financial Officer sold 2,637 for $3.55, making the entire transaction worth $9,361. This insider now owns 405,855 shares in total.

Accuray Incorporated (ARAY) Performance Highlights and Predictions

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.01) by $0.02. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.01 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 15.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Accuray Incorporated (ARAY). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.00. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.82.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.11, a number that is poised to hit 0.01 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.10 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Accuray Incorporated (ARAY)

The latest stats from [Accuray Incorporated, ARAY] show that its last 5-days average volume of 3.32 million was superior to 0.52 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 38.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.17.

During the past 100 days, Accuray Incorporated’s (ARAY) raw stochastic average was set at 85.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 47.55% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 41.42% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 58.28% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.52, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.68. Now, the first resistance to watch is $3.89. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $3.98. The third major resistance level sits at $4.12. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.65, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.51. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.42.

Accuray Incorporated (NASDAQ: ARAY) Key Stats

There are currently 95,752K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 361.04 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 429,910 K according to its annual income of -5,350 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 118,060 K and its income totaled 600 K.