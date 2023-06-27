Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is 16.15% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $40.18, plunging -5.19% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $41.41 and dropped to $36.535 before settling in for the closing price of $39.95. Within the past 52 weeks, AEHR’s price has moved between $6.71 and $44.25.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A company in the Technology sector has jumped its sales by 21.90% annually for the last half of the decade. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 493.80%. With a float of $25.27 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $27.89 million.

In an organization with 91 employees, it is important to assess its efficiency. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +46.56, operating margin of +15.35, and the pretax margin is +18.77.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Semiconductor Equipment & Materials industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Aehr Test Systems is 4.90%, while institutional ownership is 44.30%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 08, was worth 49,409. In this transaction Director of this company sold 1,201 shares at a rate of $41.14, taking the stock ownership to the 0 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 06, when Company’s Director sold 541 for $40.53, making the entire transaction worth $21,927. This insider now owns 0 shares in total.

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Latest Financial update

As on 2/27/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $0.14) by $0.02. This company achieved a net margin of +18.59 while generating a return on equity of 30.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.21 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 493.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 20.00% during the next five years compared to 24.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Trading Performance Indicators

Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 5.90 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 16.38. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 344.03.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.49, a number that is poised to hit 0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 1.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Aehr Test Systems (AEHR)

Let’s dig in a bit further. During the last 5-days, its volume was 1.56 million. That was better than the volume of 1.46 million it reported in year-ago period. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 35.40%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.54.

During the past 100 days, Aehr Test Systems’s (AEHR) raw stochastic average was set at 69.85%, which indicates a significant increase from 17.37% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 50.01% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 85.32% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $32.77, while its 200-day Moving Average is $27.35. However, in the short run, Aehr Test Systems’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $40.68. Second resistance stands at $43.48. The third major resistance level sits at $45.55. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $35.80, it is likely to go to the next support level at $33.73. The third support level lies at $30.93 if the price breaches the second support level.

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.03 billion based on 28,338K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 50,830 K and income totals 9,450 K. The company made 17,210 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 4,130 K in sales during its previous quarter.