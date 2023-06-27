AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) is ready for next Episode as it posted an annual sales of 19,090 K

On June 26, 2023, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) opened at $0.23, lower -4.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.23 and dropped to $0.22 before settling in for the closing price of $0.23. Price fluctuations for UAVS have ranged from $0.23 to $0.79 over the past 52 weeks.

Annual sales at Technology sector company grew by 70.40% over the past five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -62.60% at the time writing. With a float of $79.60 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $89.65 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 92 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +23.81, operating margin of -118.30, and the pretax margin is -305.08.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Insider Updates

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Computer Hardware industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 10.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Aug 15, was worth 56,250. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 75,000 shares at a rate of $0.75, taking the stock ownership to the 408,750 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Aug 15, when Company’s Chairman and CEO sold 35,000 for $0.75, making the entire transaction worth $26,250. This insider now owns 100,000 shares in total.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of -305.08 while generating a return on equity of -97.25. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -62.60% per share during the next fiscal year.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 1.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.34.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.62

Technical Analysis of AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (UAVS)

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) saw its 5-day average volume 1.4 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 0.69 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 2.72%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.02.

During the past 100 days, AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc.’s (UAVS) raw stochastic average was set at 0.32%, which indicates a significant decrease from 1.10% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 46.00% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 64.95% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.3541, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.4315. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.2295 in the near term. At $0.2377, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.2425. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.2165, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2117. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2035.

AgEagle Aerial Systems Inc. (AMEX: UAVS) Key Stats

There are currently 92,321K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 25.82 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 19,090 K according to its annual income of -58,250 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 4,060 K and its income totaled -4,600 K.