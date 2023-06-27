AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) volume exceeds 10.75 million: A new investment opportunity for investors

A new trading day began on Monday, with AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) stock price up 2.21% from the previous day of trading, before settling in for the closing price of $9.94. AGNC’s price has ranged from $7.30 to $12.89 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -296.90%. With a float of $569.35 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $579.30 million.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 51 employees.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the REIT – Mortgage Industry. The insider ownership of AGNC Investment Corp. is 0.60%, while institutional ownership is 43.50%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 24, was worth 98,010. In this transaction EVP of this company bought 11,000 shares at a rate of $8.91, taking the stock ownership to the 11,000 shares. Before that another transaction happened on May 16, when Company’s Director sold 12,000 for $9.07, making the entire transaction worth $108,840. This insider now owns 94,132 shares in total.

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC) Recent Fiscal highlights

In its latest quarterly report, released on 3/30/2023, the company reported earnings of $0.7 per share, which was $0.1 higher than the consensus estimate of $0.26. In terms of return on equity, this company recorded -19.55% in contrast with 50.0% return on Investment (trailing twelve months). Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.6 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -296.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -1.81% during the next five years compared to -26.00% drop over the previous five years of trading.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are AGNC Investment Corp.’s current performance indicators. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 14.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.56, a number that is poised to hit 0.62 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC)

Looking closely at AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC), its last 5-days average volume was 7.95 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 11.07 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 54.58%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.21.

During the past 100 days, AGNC Investment Corp.’s (AGNC) raw stochastic average was set at 43.21%, which indicates a significant decrease from 82.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 18.17% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 26.43% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $9.61, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.96. However, in the short run, AGNC Investment Corp.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $10.30. Second resistance stands at $10.45. The third major resistance level sits at $10.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $9.97, it is likely to go to the next support level at $9.79. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $9.64.

AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ: AGNC) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 6.08 billion, the company has a total of 595,712K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 1,590 M while annual income is -1,190 M. The company’s previous quarter sales were 351,000 K while its latest quarter income was -151,000 K.