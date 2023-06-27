Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) is 4.70% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

On Monday, Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) was 0.98% up from the previous session before settling in for the closing price of $21.46. A 52-week range for ACI has been $18.28 – $22.65.

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Consumer Defensive sector saw sales topped by 5.30%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -16.10%. With a float of $313.67 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $539.80 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 290000 workers is very important to gauge.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Albertsons Companies Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Albertsons Companies Inc. is 0.50%, while institutional ownership is 68.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Apr 27, was worth 681,797. In this transaction Chief Accounting Officer of this company sold 32,544 shares at a rate of $20.95, taking the stock ownership to the 50,241 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jan 25, when Company’s EVP, Pharmacy & Health sold 36,000 for $21.05, making the entire transaction worth $757,800. This insider now owns 25,140 shares in total.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 2/27/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at $0.67) by $0.12. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.59 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -16.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 8.00% during the next five years compared to 29.60% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.20. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.16. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 11.67.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.25, a number that is poised to hit 0.84 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 2.85 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI)

The latest stats from [Albertsons Companies Inc., ACI] show that its last 5-days average volume of 6.08 million was superior to 4.23 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 93.69%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.26.

During the past 100 days, Albertsons Companies Inc.’s (ACI) raw stochastic average was set at 98.64%, which indicates a significant increase from 96.76% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 8.51% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 12.66% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $20.72, while its 200-day Moving Average is $21.63. Now, the first resistance to watch is $21.80. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $21.92. The third major resistance level sits at $22.14. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $21.45, it is likely to go to the next support level at $21.24. The third support level lies at $21.11 if the price breaches the second support level.

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Key Stats

There are 573,953K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 12.36 billion. As of now, sales total 77,650 M while income totals 1,514 M. Its latest quarter income was 18,265 M while its last quarter net income were 311,100 K.