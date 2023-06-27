Search
Shaun Noe
Shaun Noe

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) is -10.74% away from 50-day simple Moving Average despite all headwinds

Company News

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $6.05, plunging -5.90% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $6.16 and dropped to $5.725 before settling in for the closing price of $6.10. Within the past 52 weeks, ALHC’s price has moved between $4.88 and $19.17.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 27.30%. With a float of $172.82 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $183.11 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 1037 workers is very important to gauge.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Healthcare Plans industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Alignment Healthcare Inc. is 4.10%, while institutional ownership is 84.20%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Mar 31, was worth 20,608. In this transaction Chief Financial Officer of this company sold 3,290 shares at a rate of $6.26, taking the stock ownership to the 709,376 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Mar 29, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 34,506 for $6.11, making the entire transaction worth $210,946. This insider now owns 2,346,773 shares in total.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.2 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.25) by $0.05. This company achieved a net margin of -10.43 while generating a return on equity of -54.96. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.15 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 27.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Trading Performance Indicators

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.80 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.69. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 42.08.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.80, a number that is poised to hit -0.21 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.67 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alignment Healthcare Inc. (ALHC)

The latest stats from [Alignment Healthcare Inc., ALHC] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.29 million was superior to 1.0 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 9.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.41.

During the past 100 days, Alignment Healthcare Inc.’s (ALHC) raw stochastic average was set at 11.14%, which indicates a significant increase from 0.84% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 75.72% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 73.03% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.41, while its 200-day Moving Average is $9.84. Now, the first resistance to watch is $6.02. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $6.31. The third major resistance level sits at $6.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $5.59, it is likely to go to the next support level at $5.44. The third support level lies at $5.15 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alignment Healthcare Inc. (NASDAQ: ALHC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 1.06 billion based on 188,382K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 1,434 M and income totals -149,550 K. The company made 439,160 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -37,280 K in sales during its previous quarter.

