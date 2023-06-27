Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 1.96% last month.

On Monday, Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) was 2.20% up from the previous session before settling in for the closing price of $51.83. A 52-week range for LNT has been $47.19 – $64.62.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

It was noted that within the last five years, the titan of the Utilities sector saw sales topped by 4.50%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 3.90%. With a float of $250.65 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $251.20 million.

The extent of productivity of a business whose workforce counts for 3129 workers is very important to gauge.

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Alliant Energy Corporation stocks. The insider ownership of Alliant Energy Corporation is 0.16%, while institutional ownership is 78.40%.

Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) Latest Financial update

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at $0.73) by -$0.08. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.96 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 3.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 6.10% during the next five years compared to 7.50% growth over the previous five years of trading.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.50. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.19.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 2.61, a number that is poised to hit 0.55 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 3.09 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Alliant Energy Corporation (LNT)

The latest stats from [Alliant Energy Corporation, LNT] show that its last 5-days average volume of 1.35 million was inferior to 1.48 million than last year’s volume. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 28.28%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.98.

During the past 100 days, Alliant Energy Corporation’s (LNT) raw stochastic average was set at 52.62%, which indicates a significant increase from 48.34% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 17.50% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 20.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $53.57, while its 200-day Moving Average is $53.96. Now, the first resistance to watch is $53.41. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $53.84. The third major resistance level sits at $54.46. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $52.36, it is likely to go to the next support level at $51.74. The third support level lies at $51.31 if the price breaches the second support level.

Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) Key Stats

There are 251,388K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 13.45 billion. As of now, sales total 4,205 M while income totals 686,000 K. Its latest quarter income was 1,077 M while its last quarter net income were 163,000 K.