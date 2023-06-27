Altria Group Inc. (MO) average volume reaches $7.43M: Is Wall Street expecting a rally?

June 26, 2023, Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) trading session started at the price of $43.50, that was 1.93% jump from the session before. During the day, the shares moved up to $44.2861 and dropped to $43.43 before settling in for the closing price of $43.42. A 52-week range for MO has been $40.35 – $48.99.

During the last 5-year period, the sales drop of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was -0.40%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at 138.70%. With a float of $1.78 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.79 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 6300 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +87.80, operating margin of +77.17, and the pretax margin is +35.72.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Altria Group Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Altria Group Inc. is 0.09%, while institutional ownership is 59.60%.

Altria Group Inc. (MO) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of +27.80. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 45.95 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 138.70% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 3.42% during the next five years compared to -2.20% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Altria Group Inc. (MO) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.60. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 3.18. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 60.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 3.11, a number that is poised to hit 1.30 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 5.19 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Altria Group Inc. (MO)

Looking closely at Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO), its last 5-days average volume was 7.57 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 7.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 17.76%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.66.

During the past 100 days, Altria Group Inc.’s (MO) raw stochastic average was set at 20.78%, which indicates a significant decrease from 35.59% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 21.69% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 18.56% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $45.43, while its 200-day Moving Average is $45.28. However, in the short run, Altria Group Inc.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $44.55. Second resistance stands at $44.85. The third major resistance level sits at $45.41. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $43.70, it is likely to go to the next support level at $43.14. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $42.84.

Altria Group Inc. (NYSE: MO) Key Stats

There are 1,785,039K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 79.35 billion. As of now, sales total 25,096 M while income totals 5,764 M. Its latest quarter income was 5,719 M while its last quarter net income were 1,784 M.