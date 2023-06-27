AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of 9.76% last month.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) on Monday soared 0.05% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $187.67. Within the past 52 weeks, ABC’s price has moved between $135.14 and $188.74.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 9.30% over the past five years. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 8.90%. With a float of $162.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $202.32 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 39000 employees.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Insider and Institutional Ownership

Observing investor behavior towards Medical Distribution industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AmerisourceBergen Corporation is 0.20%, while institutional ownership is 72.40%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on Jun 22, was worth 5,146,085. In this transaction Executive Vice President of this company sold 27,542 shares at a rate of $186.84, taking the stock ownership to the 26,733 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Jun 15, when Company’s 10% Owner sold 275,984 for $181.17, making the entire transaction worth $50,000,021. This insider now owns 33,090,404 shares in total.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) Latest Financial update

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported $3.5 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at $3.29) by $0.21. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 2.82 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 8.90% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 7.95% during the next five years compared to 37.40% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) Trading Performance Indicators

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 0.50 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.15. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 18.33.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 7.78, a number that is poised to hit 2.81 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 12.71 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AmerisourceBergen Corporation (ABC)

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) saw its 5-day average volume 1.73 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 1.31 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 94.04%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 2.75.

During the past 100 days, AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s (ABC) raw stochastic average was set at 97.61%, which indicates a significant increase from 94.02% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 9.92% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 18.40% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $172.84, while its 200-day Moving Average is $160.68. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $188.55 in the near term. At $189.33, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $190.39. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $186.71, it is likely to go to the next support level at $185.65. The third support level lies at $184.87 if the price breaches the second support level.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE: ABC) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 37.60 billion based on 202,466K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 238,587 M and income totals 1,699 M. The company made 63,457 M in profit during its latest quarter, and 435,400 K in sales during its previous quarter.