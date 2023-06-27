AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (ANTX) kicked off at the price of $7.77: Venture capitalists have an exciting new opportunity

On Monday, AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTX) surged 4.30% from the last session, before settling in for the closing price of $7.45. Price fluctuations for ANTX have ranged from $4.87 to $22.49 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -86.20% at the time writing. With a float of $17.55 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $19.39 million.

The firm has a total of 35 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (ANTX) Breakdown of a Key Holders of the stock

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Biotechnology industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of AN2 Therapeutics Inc. is 40.01%, while institutional ownership is 49.00%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 15, was worth 53,770. In this transaction Chief Executive Officer of this company bought 10,000 shares at a rate of $5.38, taking the stock ownership to the 1,015,766 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Nov 14, when Company’s Chief Executive Officer sold 23 for $15.04, making the entire transaction worth $346. This insider now owns 4,907 shares in total.

AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (ANTX) Recent Fiscal highlights

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, coming under the agreed prediction (set at -$0.68) by -$0.11. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.92 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -86.20% per share during the next fiscal year.

AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTX) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (ANTX). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 10.50.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -2.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.85 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -3.89 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (ANTX)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [AN2 Therapeutics Inc., ANTX], we can find that recorded value of 0.8 million was better than the volume posted last year of 63220.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 64.37%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.87.

During the past 100 days, AN2 Therapeutics Inc.’s (ANTX) raw stochastic average was set at 26.03%, which indicates a significant decrease from 71.56% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 94.27% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.53% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $6.79, while its 200-day Moving Average is $10.67. Now, the first resistance to watch is $8.48. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $9.18. The third major resistance level sits at $9.70. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $7.26, it is likely to go to the next support level at $6.74. Now, if the price goes above the second support level, the third support stands at $6.04.

AN2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ANTX) Key Stats

There are currently 19,426K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 154.39 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 0 K according to its annual income of -40,960 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 0 K and its income totaled -15,320 K.