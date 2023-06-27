AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is destined for greater heights as its last quarter sales were 986,000 K

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) on June 26, 2023, started off the session at the price of $22.44, plunging -0.98% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $22.48 and dropped to $22.22 before settling in for the closing price of $22.54. Within the past 52 weeks, AU’s price has moved between $11.94 and $30.26.

The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of -52.30%. With a float of $413.45 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $420.40 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 32594 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +20.88, operating margin of +18.75, and the pretax margin is +7.18.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Insider Updates

Observing investor behavior towards Gold industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of AngloGold Ashanti Limited is 3.10%, while institutional ownership is 27.10%.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) Performance Highlights and Predictions

This company achieved a net margin of +6.60 while generating a return on equity of 7.27. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -52.30% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 18.81% during the next five years compared to 28.70% growth over the previous five years of trading.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Trading Performance Indicators

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 1.60 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 2.12. Likewise, its price to free cash flow for the trailing twelve months is 170.35.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.71

Technical Analysis of AngloGold Ashanti Limited (AU)

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) saw its 5-day average volume 2.13 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 3.15 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 7.89%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.67.

During the past 100 days, AngloGold Ashanti Limited’s (AU) raw stochastic average was set at 42.24%, which indicates a significant increase from 2.99% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 20.59% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 39.18% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $25.32, while its 200-day Moving Average is $19.96. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $22.46 in the near term. At $22.60, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $22.72. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $22.20, it is likely to go to the next support level at $22.08. Assuming the price breaks the second support level, the third support level stands at $21.94.

AngloGold Ashanti Limited (NYSE: AU) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 9.54 billion based on 418,600K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 4,501 M and income totals 297,000 K. The company made 986,000 K in profit during its latest quarter, and 159,000 K in sales during its previous quarter.