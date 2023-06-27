Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) 20 Days SMA touches -9.46%: The odds favor the bear

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) on Monday plunged -6.22% from the previous trading day, before settling in for the closing price of $2.41. Within the past 52 weeks, ABUS’s price has moved between $1.85 and $3.14.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Over the past five-year period, the growth rate of yearbook sales for the company of the Healthcare sector was 29.50%. The company achieved an average annual earnings per share of 44.70%. With a float of $116.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $161.64 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 96 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Insider Activity

Observing investor behavior towards Biotechnology industry stocks is more important than anything else. The insider ownership of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation is 25.22%, while institutional ownership is 30.00%.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) Earnings and Forecasts

As on 3/30/2023, Multinational firm has announced its last quarter scores, in which it reported -$0.1 earnings per share (EPS) for the period topping the consensus outlook (set at -$0.14) by $0.04. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.11 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 44.70% per share during the next fiscal year.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Trading Performance Indicators

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS) is currently performing well based on its current performance indicators. A quick ratio of 6.10 was reported for the most recent quarter. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.88.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.45, a number that is poised to hit -0.11 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.54 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (ABUS)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.84 million, its volume of 1.07 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 33.98%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Arbutus Biopharma Corporation’s (ABUS) raw stochastic average was set at 1.12%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.41% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 40.09% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.41% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.58, while its 200-day Moving Average is $2.57. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $2.35 in the near term. At $2.44, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $2.49. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $2.21, it is likely to go to the next support level at $2.16. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $2.07.

Arbutus Biopharma Corporation (NASDAQ: ABUS) Key Stats

Market capitalization of the company is 360.22 million based on 166,134K outstanding shares. Right now, sales total 39,020 K and income totals -69,460 K. The company made 6,690 K in profit during its latest quarter, and -16,340 K in sales during its previous quarter.