Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) 20 Days SMA touches -21.75%: The odds favor the bear

On Monday, Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) was -14.17% down from the previous session before settling in for the closing price of $1.27. A 52-week range for BKKT has been $1.08 – $3.79.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -139.50%. With a float of $72.58 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $81.88 million.

The firm has a total of 1037 workers. Let’s measure their productivity.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward Bakkt Holdings Inc. stocks. The insider ownership of Bakkt Holdings Inc. is 1.50%, while institutional ownership is 30.80%. The most recent insider transaction that took place on May 18, was worth 77,572. In this transaction Director of this company sold 54,914 shares at a rate of $1.41, taking the stock ownership to the 6,044,254 shares. Before that another transaction happened on Apr 28, when Company’s General Counsel & Secretary sold 50,237 for $1.37, making the entire transaction worth $68,754. This insider now owns 754,956 shares in total.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.17 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was better than consensus figure (set at -$0.18) by $0.01. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.18 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -139.50% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 3.30. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 5.87.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -7.58, a number that is poised to hit -0.20 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.52 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bakkt Holdings Inc. (BKKT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bakkt Holdings Inc., BKKT], we can find that recorded value of 3.39 million was better than the volume posted last year of 2.32 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 11.97%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.10.

During the past 100 days, Bakkt Holdings Inc.’s (BKKT) raw stochastic average was set at 0.96%, which indicates a significant decrease from 2.51% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 73.70% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 107.90% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.3784, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.6906. Now, the first resistance to watch is $1.2067. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $1.3233. The third major resistance level sits at $1.3867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.0267, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.9633. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.8467.

Bakkt Holdings Inc. (NYSE: BKKT) Key Stats

There are 272,676K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 322.97 million. As of now, sales total 54,570 K while income totals -578,110 K. Its latest quarter income was 12,990 K while its last quarter net income were -13,980 K.