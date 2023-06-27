Search
Zack King
Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) recent activity suggests a positive outlook with the last week’s performance of -1.42%

On June 26, 2023, Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) opened at $3.51, lower -0.86% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $3.54 and dropped to $3.43 before settling in for the closing price of $3.49. Price fluctuations for BBD have ranged from $2.33 to $3.95 over the past 52 weeks.

Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted -5.10% at the time writing. With a float of $5.31 billion, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $5.31 billion.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 73855 employees.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD) Latest Financial update

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at $0.07) by $0.01. This company achieved a net margin of +6.53 while generating a return on equity of 13.74. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0.1 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -5.10% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will surge by 1.60% during the next five years compared to -12.38% drop over the previous five years of trading.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD). In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.43.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is 0.34, a number that is poised to hit 0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach 0.51 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Banco Bradesco S.A. (BBD)

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) saw its 5-day average volume 19.76 million, a negative change from its year-to-date volume of 31.04 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 26.10%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, Banco Bradesco S.A.’s (BBD) raw stochastic average was set at 83.58%, which indicates a significant increase from 35.29% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 24.79% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 40.01% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $3.13, while its 200-day Moving Average is $3.05. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $3.52 in the near term. At $3.59, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $3.63. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.41, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.37. The third support level lies at $3.30 if the price breaches the second support level.

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE: BBD) Key Stats

There are currently 10,658,488K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 34.44 billion. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 46,549 M according to its annual income of 4,065 M. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 11,541 M and its income totaled 823,960 K.

