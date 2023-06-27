Biocept Inc. (BIOC) ticks all the boxes for top investors with its surprise performance of -69.88% last month.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) kicked off on June 26, 2023, at the price of $1.46, down -12.33% from the previous trading day. During the day, the shares moved up to $1.46 and dropped to $1.20 before settling in for the closing price of $1.46. Over the past 52 weeks, BIOC has traded in a range of $1.40-$36.00.

Annual sales at Healthcare sector company grew by 38.50% over the past five years. While this was happening, its average annual earnings per share was recorded -890.30%. With a float of $1.42 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.47 million.

Let’s look at the performance matrix of the company that is accounted for 50 employees. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -9.99, operating margin of -123.69, and the pretax margin is -124.57.

Biocept Inc. (BIOC) Latest Financial update

In the latest quarterly report, which was put into the public domain on 12/30/2022, the organization reported -$32.7 earnings per share (EPS), lower than consensus estimate (set at -$7.35) by -$25.35. This company achieved a net margin of -124.09 while generating a return on equity of -138.49. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -890.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) Trading Performance Indicators

Take a look at Biocept Inc.’s (BIOC) current performance indicators. Last quarter, stock had a quick ratio of 1.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.31.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -65.01, a number that is poised to hit -7.35 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -19.50 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Biocept Inc. (BIOC)

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) saw its 5-day average volume 0.27 million, a positive change from its year-to-date volume of 99539.0. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 14.06%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.51.

During the past 100 days, Biocept Inc.’s (BIOC) raw stochastic average was set at 0.48%, which indicates a significant decrease from 8.54% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 104.25% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 156.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $5.3286, while its 200-day Moving Average is $15.3756. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $1.4267 in the near term. At $1.5733, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $1.6867. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.1667, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.0533. The third support level lies at $0.9067 if the price breaches the second support level.

Biocept Inc. (NASDAQ: BIOC) Key Stats

The company with the Market Capitalisation of 2.05 million has total of 592K Shares Outstanding. Its annual sales at the moment are 25,860 K in contrast with the sum of -32,090 K annual income. Company’s last quarter sales were recorded 670 K and last quarter income was -7,140 K.