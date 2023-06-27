Search
Sana Meer
Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) 20 Days SMA touches 23.92%: The odds favor the bear

On June 26, 2023, Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) opened at $4.35, lower -7.82% from the last session. During the day, the shares moved up to $4.48 and dropped to $3.91 before settling in for the closing price of $4.35. Price fluctuations for BTBT have ranged from $0.53 to $4.60 over the past 52 weeks.

Financial Sector giant saw their annual sales surged by 36.00% over the last five years. Company’s average yearly earnings per share was noted 64.30% at the time writing. With a float of $75.50 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $82.50 million.

The firm has a total of 18 workers. Let’s measure their productivity. In terms of profitability, gross margin is -49.26, operating margin of -120.83, and the pretax margin is -327.87.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Insider Activity

A key investor’s attitude towards the stock of the Capital Markets industry is another important factor to consider. The insider ownership of Bit Digital Inc. is 0.78%, while institutional ownership is 8.30%.

Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT) Earnings and Forecasts

If we go through the results of last quarter, which was made public on 3/30/2023, the company posted -$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, besting the agreed prediction (set at -$0.13) by $0.1. This company achieved a net margin of -326.03 while generating a return on equity of -80.51. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.08 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around 64.30% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Trading Performance Indicators

Check out the current performance indicators for Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT). In the past quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 27.90. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 10.12.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.19, a number that is poised to hit -0.09 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.24 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of Bit Digital Inc. (BTBT)

Analysing the last 5-days average volume posted by the [Bit Digital Inc., BTBT], we can find that recorded value of 10.93 million was better than the volume posted last year of 3.25 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 81.96%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.35.

During the past 100 days, Bit Digital Inc.’s (BTBT) raw stochastic average was set at 83.74%, which indicates a significant increase from 71.57% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 90.73% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 106.20% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $2.60, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.52. Now, the first resistance to watch is $4.36. This is followed by the second major resistance level at $4.70. The third major resistance level sits at $4.93. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $3.79, it is likely to go to the next support level at $3.56. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $3.22.

Bit Digital Inc. (NASDAQ: BTBT) Key Stats

There are currently 82,483K shares outstanding in the company with a market cap of 323.73 million. Presently, the company’s annual sales total 32,300 K according to its annual income of -105,300 K. Last quarter, the company’s sales amounted to 8,260 K and its income totaled -2,260 K.

