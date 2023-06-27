BRF S.A. (BRFS) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 3.18 million

On Monday, BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) was -5.00% down from the previous session before settling in for the closing price of $2.00. A 52-week range for BRFS has been $1.05 – $3.41.

During the last 5-year period, the sales growth of Consumer Defensive Sector giant was 10.00%. When this article was written, the company’s average yearly earnings per share was at -578.80%. With a float of $722.15 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $1.08 billion.

Let’s determine the extent of company efficiency that accounts for 98000 employees.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Insider Activity

Also, it is sometimes useful to examine the sentiment of large-scale investors toward BRF S.A. stocks. The insider ownership of BRF S.A. is 1.70%, while institutional ownership is 6.50%.

BRF S.A. (BRFS) Earnings and Forecasts

Going through the last 3-months fiscal report unveiled on the 3/30/2023, it has been observed that the corporation posted -$0.18 earnings per share (EPS) during the time that was less than consensus figure (set at -$0.09) by -$0.09. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of -0.03 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -578.80% per share during the next fiscal year. For the long-term projections, market analysts anticipate that the company’s EPS will plunge by -11.20% during the next five years compared to -16.10% drop over the previous five years of trading.

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Trading Performance Indicators

You can see what BRF S.A. (BRFS) is doing with its current performance indicators. In the most recent quarter, the stock posted a quick ratio of 0.70. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 0.18.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -0.51, a number that is poised to hit -0.07 in the next quarter and is forecasted to reach -0.02 in one year’s time.

Technical Analysis of BRF S.A. (BRFS)

Looking closely at BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS), its last 5-days average volume was 3.54 million, which is a drop from its year-to-date volume of 5.94 million. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 57.26%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.09.

During the past 100 days, BRF S.A.’s (BRFS) raw stochastic average was set at 84.08%, which indicates a significant increase from 46.67% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 38.31% in the past 14 days, which was lower than the 72.73% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $1.56, while its 200-day Moving Average is $1.76. However, in the short run, BRF S.A.’s stock first resistance to watch stands at $1.96. Second resistance stands at $2.01. The third major resistance level sits at $2.05. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $1.87, it is likely to go to the next support level at $1.83. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $1.78.

BRF S.A. (NYSE: BRFS) Key Stats

There are 808,412K outstanding shares of the company, which has a market capitalization of 2.10 billion. As of now, sales total 10,422 M while income totals -613,330 K. Its latest quarter income was 2,537 M while its last quarter net income were -199,050 K.