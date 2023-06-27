Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) is gearing up for another turning point as it hit the volume of 2.96 million

A new trading day began on June 26, 2023, with Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) stock priced at $0.3449, up 8.30% from the previous day of trading. During the day, the shares moved up to $0.3473 and dropped to $0.3101 before settling in for the closing price of $0.31. BRSH’s price has ranged from $0.11 to $3.88 over the past 52 weeks.

Meanwhile, its annual earnings per share averaged -108.10%. With a float of $6.89 million, this company’s outstanding shares have now reached $8.15 million.

Considering the fact that the conglomerate employs 11 people, you should pay attention to its efficiency factor. In terms of profitability, gross margin is +11.13, operating margin of -347.66, and the pretax margin is -332.97.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Insider Activity

As we move forward, let’s examine how large-scale investors are investing in this stock of the Household & Personal Products Industry. The insider ownership of Bruush Oral Care Inc. is 15.53%, while institutional ownership is 10.60%.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH) Earnings and Forecasts

This company achieved a net margin of -332.97. Wall Street market experts anticipate that the next fiscal year will bring earnings of 0 per share during the current fiscal year.

According to the Wall Street analysts, stocks earnings will be around -108.10% per share during the next fiscal year.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Trading Performance Indicators

Here are Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s current performance indicators. According to the last quarter’s results, the stock had a quick ratio of 0.40. In addition, a publicly-traded company’s price to sales ratio for the trailing twelve months stands at 1.10.

For the trailing twelve months, Company’s Diluted EPS (Earnings per Share) is -1.87

Technical Analysis of Bruush Oral Care Inc. (BRSH)

Compared to the last year’s volume of 0.46 million, its volume of 0.83 million showed improvement in the last five days. As of the previous 9 days, the stock’s Stochastic %D was 39.62%. Additionally, its Average True Range was 0.04.

During the past 100 days, Bruush Oral Care Inc.’s (BRSH) raw stochastic average was set at 60.01%, which indicates a significant increase from 53.66% during the past two weeks. Based on volatility metrics of the stock, it showed a historical volatility of 156.50% in the past 14 days, which was higher than the 95.35% volatility it showed in the past 100 days.

At the time of writing, stock’s 50-day Moving Average is $0.2917, while its 200-day Moving Average is $0.5784. Nevertheless, the first resistance level for the watch stands at $0.3508 in the near term. At $0.3677, the stock is likely to face the second major resistance level. The third major resistance level sits at $0.3880. If the price goes on to break the first support level at $0.3136, it is likely to go to the next support level at $0.2933. Should the price break the second support level, the third support level stands at $0.2764.

Bruush Oral Care Inc. (NASDAQ: BRSH) Key Stats

With a market capitalization of 2.90 million, the company has a total of 8,151K Shares Outstanding. Currently, annual sales are 2,632 K while annual income is -8,765 K. The company’s previous quarter sales were 790 K while its latest quarter income was -626 K.